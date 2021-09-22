Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iStar worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in iStar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

STAR opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

