MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading 4.2% Higher

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

