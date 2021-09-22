Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) is CMC Financial Group’s Largest Position

CMC Financial Group reduced its stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF makes up approximately 33.9% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $59,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 1,581.6% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 762,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,961,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

