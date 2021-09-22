Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

