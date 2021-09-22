Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,037,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,952,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 497,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

