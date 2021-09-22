Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. 297,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,599. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

