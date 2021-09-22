Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

