Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,377 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 37,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,205. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.