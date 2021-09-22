Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 169.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.