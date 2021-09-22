Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio Acquires 3,333 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MCB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

