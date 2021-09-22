Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,535.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,523.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,354.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.03 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

