Michael Robert Martin Sells 87,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

