Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.30

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 1033622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

