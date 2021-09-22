Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Reaches $13.84 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $526,785.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00131070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

