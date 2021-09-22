Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256,875 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

