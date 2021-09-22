Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $279.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.15. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.