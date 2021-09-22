Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MYSRF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

