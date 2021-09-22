Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,160 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

