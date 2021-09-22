Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

