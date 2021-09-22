Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

