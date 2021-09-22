Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

