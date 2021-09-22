Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast Limited has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

