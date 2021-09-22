Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.68 ($18.45).

Shares of ENGI opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Monday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.78 and a 200-day moving average of €12.05.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

