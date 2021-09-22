Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $156.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE:HRC opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.