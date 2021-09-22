Morgan Stanley Increases The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

