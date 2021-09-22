Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $134,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 105,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.84. 291,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

