Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.99 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Mortice (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

