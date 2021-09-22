MovieBloc Hits Market Cap of $35.19 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $35.19 million and $19.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046083 BTC.

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

