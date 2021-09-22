Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. It is constructing the Wink-to-Webster pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, securing additional cashflow. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its distributable cash flow. The partnership is constructing the Wink-to-Webster pipeline that will transport crude to the Texas Gulf coast from the Permian basin, capitalizing on the Permian bottleneck problem. However, the partnership’s significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. This can hurt the partnership's financial flexibility. Lower production volumes have been hurting the partnership’s Gathering & Processing segment.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

MPLX stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

