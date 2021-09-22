Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

