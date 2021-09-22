Murry Gerber Sells 44,590 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

