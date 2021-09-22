My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $15.70 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00169829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.56 or 0.06963695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 1.00038441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.87 or 0.00787028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002625 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

