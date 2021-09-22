Mysterium Hits One Day Volume of $11,585.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $11,585.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

