Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

