NANJCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $571,916.63 and approximately $105.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 57% against the dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045200 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

