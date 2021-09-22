NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report sales of $37.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.59 million and the lowest is $37.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,485. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,031,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

