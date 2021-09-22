National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

RDVY stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

