National Asset Management Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

VCR stock opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

