National Asset Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,983,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SIVB opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $572.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

