National Asset Management Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

