National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

