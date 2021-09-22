National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.61.

Several analysts have commented on NA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.83 on Wednesday, reaching C$95.83. 2,048,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.54. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.