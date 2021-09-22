Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.33

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 530598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

