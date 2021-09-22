Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Neogen alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.