NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Critical Comparison

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 3 6 0 2.67

NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 62.47%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.20 -$4.37 million $0.06 142.33

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10%

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

