Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 48.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

