NestEGG Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $501.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $180,155.62 and $501.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020881 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

