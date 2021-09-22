New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Announces $0.07 Final Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About New Hope
