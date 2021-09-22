New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Announces $0.07 Final Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

