New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $3,959,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CELC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $297.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

