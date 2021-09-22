New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BVS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BVS opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $783.38 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

